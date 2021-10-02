‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is a pledge for development of the nation: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the main idea behind the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was to list the contributions of unsung freedom fighters and use their spirit of sacrifice for the development of the nation.

Speaking at the flag off of the National Security Guard’s Sudarshan Car Rally and flag in of the cycle rallies by the various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) here at Red Fort, he said that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a pledge for the development of the nation.

He said that 1000 troopers of the para military forces have paid tributes to these unsung heroes across the country and after covering over 41,000 kilometres, their rallies culminated at Rajghat after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

At small places during the course of their rallies, they paid tribute to the memory of these heroes and made people aware of their contributions, he added.

He said that we were all born after the independence of our country. “We now can’t die for our country but we can live with the country to make it prosper.”

Shah said that we all should endeavour to follow the development path of ‘Atmanirbhar’ and if the youth, scientists and technocrats of the country decide to achieve self reliance, the country will become self reliant in many ways and soon India will achieve the target of a five trillion dollar economy, a clarion call given by Prime Minister Modi ji.

“if the youth decide not to violate traffic rules, if they decide not to waste food, just imagine how India will prosper in a big way, ” he said.

“If we pledge to strive for the development of our country in the 75th year of Independence, many of us will see the 100th year of Independence, but I am sure, the nation will emerge as a great power by then,” he added.

The Home Minister added that the troopers of the CAPF have been serving in extremely hostile conditions ranging from minus 40 degree temperature to 43 degree celsius on the borders, in dense forests and protecting our boundaries. Over 35,000 troopers have sacrificed their lives in protecting our nation.

Shah said the NSG car rally will cover thousands of kilometres and will pay tribute to the freedom fighters.

He also mentioned about the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries and narrated how Gandhiji fought against British rule without shedding blood and without using arms while Shastri ji showed the path of simplicity to the next generation.