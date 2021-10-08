Blast in northern Afghanistan Shia mosque, over 50 dead

New Delhi: A blast targeted a Shia mosque in Kunduz city in the northern province of Kunduz in Afghanistan, inflicting casualties on worshippers.

Over 50 people are reportedly dead and around 70 other injured, said sources.

The explosion took place during Friday prayers, Tolo news reported.

The deputy minister of information and culture, Zabiullah Mujahid, confirmed the incident.

“Today in the afternoon, in the Khanabad Bandar area in the capital city of Kunduz, a blast targeted a mosque belonging to our Shia citizens, which killed and wounded a number of our compatriots,” he added.

Video and photos indicate there were heavy casualties in the blast.