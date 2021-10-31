CBI arrests ‘wheeler dealer’ in bribery case against Anil Deshmukh

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested a “wheeler dealer” on Sunday in a bribery case against Maharashtra’s former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The agency arrested Santosh Jagtap from Thane under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Sunday morning. He was produced before the court later in the day and it sent him to the agency’s custody till November 4 for interrogation.

It is alleged that Jagtap was engaged in transfers and postings of government officials. The agency has issued summons to Jagtap to join the probe but he ignored them repeatedly. Thereafter, the CBI knocked the doors of the court, secured a non-bailable warrant against him, and arrested him.

It is also alleged that he was in direct touch with Deshmukh.

The agency had also carried out raids at his place in August and Rs 9 lakh cash was seized from his house apart from phone, laptops and documents.

On April 21, the agency had lodged an FIR against Deshmukh on charges of corruption and misuse of official position. The FIR was lodged after the agency conducted a preliminary enquiry against him on the direction of Bombay High Court.

After the High Court ordered the CBI to carry out the preliminary enquiry, Deshmukh had resigned from the post.

The FIR states, “The preliminary enquiry prima facie revealed that a cognisable offence is made out in the matter, wherein the then Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, and unknown others have attempted to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of their public duty.”

It was alleged that Deshmukh allegedly told some police officers to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Earlier, the agency had also raided premises of Deshmukh in Mumbai and Nagpur.