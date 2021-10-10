CBI nabs 2 cops red-handed taking bribe from rape accused SI

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two policemen for allegedly taking bribe from another cop, who is accused of raping a woman constable, a Delhi Police official said here on Sunday.

According to the official, the CBI conducted a raid on late Saturday at Malviya Nagar police station and arrested the first accused Assistant Sub Inspector Lekhram with a cash of Rs 50,000.

Furnishing details about the case, the official informed that a woman constable posted in South Dist had lodged a rape complaint against Sub Inspector Manoj on August 3.

Accordingly, on receipt of the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and the probe was handed over to woman Sub Inspector Romi Memroth.

Both SI Romi who was the Investigating Officer of the case and ASI Lekhram demanded money from the rape accused SI Manoj to settle down the case.

The rape accused SI Manoj then informed the central probe agency, which laid a trap to nab the culprits.

On Saturday, Manoj came to police station Malviya Nagar at around 8.00 pm and called SI Romi. Manoj told her that he has brought all the documents but as SI Romi was not present there, she asked ASI Lekhram to collect it. “Lekhram was then caught red-handed by the CBI team while collecting Rs 50,000,” the official said adding that both the accused are now currently in CBI’s custody.

Rape accused SI Manoj’s case is still sub-judice at a Delhi court and the next date of hearing is on October 11.