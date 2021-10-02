Civilian killed, another injured in Srinagar terror attacks; Grenade lobbed at CRPF, no one injured

Srinagar: Suspected terrorists fired upon and injured a civilian at Batmalloo in Srinagar on Saturday evening, officials said.

Sources said Mohammad Shafi Dar, 45, a resident of SD Colony, Batmalloo was shot at a close range near his residence. He received gunshot injuries and was moved to the hospital.

This is the second incident of a civilian being targeted and shot by terrorists in Srinagar on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Majid Ahmad Gojri was shot dead by terrorists near Madina Complex Karan Nagar area of Srinagar.

The police said that they received information about a terrorist attack near the Madina Complex in Karan Nagar area, where terrorists had opened fire on a civilian.

Senior police officers were soon rushed to the spot.

“On visiting the spot, the officers learnt that an individual named Majid Ahmad Gojri, a resident of Chattabal, was shot at by the terrorists near the Madina Complex. He received grievous gunshot injuries. Although he was rushed to the nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries there,” the police said.

The area has been cordoned off and additional police parties have reached the spot. Search in the area is going on to nab the attackers.

On the other hand, terrorists lobbed a grenade on a CRPF party and resorted to firing in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday evening, but no loss of life or injury was reported, officials said.

Sources said that a grenade was lobbed by the terrorists towards a CRPF naka party at KP road in Anantnag. However, it missed the target, causing no injuries or loss of life.

Immediately after the incident, the entire area was cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab or neutralise the terrorists responsible for the act.