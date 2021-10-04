Court extends SRKs’s son Aryan Khan, two others NCB custody till October 7

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Monday extended, till October 7, the NCB custody of Aryan Khan – son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri, following his arrest after the rave party aboard a luxury cruise ship was busted.

Besides, the court also sent two co-accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, who were arrested along with Aryan, to the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau till October 7.

After several hours of arguments between the NCB lawyers and the advocates of the three accused, the court rejected the latter’s plea for bail and sent the three to the agency’s custody for another 3 days.

The trio was produced before the court after their one-day remand granted on Sunday ended.

It may be recalled that the NCB had detained eight people after searching a cruise ship on its return to Mumbai on Monday, two days after a drugs party onboard the vessel was busted off the city coast, an NCB official said.

The NCB also found some documents and some material, suspected to be drugs, after an over six-hour-long search onboard the ship, the official said, without divulging any further details.

The anti-drugs agency had on Saturday evening busted a drugs party on board the ship, and arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and seven others, including two women.

The NCB team, led by Sameer Wankhed, had raided the ship based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on board. The sleuths seized 13 gm of cocaine, 5 gm of MD, 21 gm of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh in cash, an official earlier said.