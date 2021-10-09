Delhi borders to be reopened soon: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi about the reopening of national highways owing to the farmers’ protest and said they would soon be reopened.

Khattar informed Shah about the status of demonstrations by farmers at other places in the state, an official statement here said.

As a result of protest by farmers’ organisations against the three agriculture laws, the national highways have been blocked on Singhu and Tikri borders for a long time.

Due to the blockade, the public, especially those working in industrial area and the rural area near Singhu and Tikri borders, are suffering a lot, it said.

There is also a continuous demand from the residents of the neighbouring areas to open the blocked highways.

After meeting the Union Minister, Khattar told the media that regarding reopening the highways, talks are going on and on October 20, the state government will file its reply in the Supreme Court.

“Farmer leaders have also been made a party. Before this, if any consensus is made between the state government and farmer organisations, it will be beneficial and if no consensus is made then the highways will be reopened as per the order of the Supreme Court,” he said.

“The state has always appealed to the farmers to maintain peace during their protests and agitations and it is expected by the Union Home Minister also,” the Chief Minister added.

Earlier on Saturday, representatives of affected villages met Khattar in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum to reopen the borders. The villagers also apprised the Chief Minister about the difficulties that they are facing following the closure of Delhi borders.

Last month, a state government team had invited farmer union leaders to hold discussions on reopening borders. However, the meeting remained inconclusive as the union leaders did not attend for the meeting.