Drugs worth crores of rupees recovered in J&K’s Uri sector

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Sunday that a major drug smuggling bid was foiled by the security forces in the Uri sector in which drugs with Pakistani markings were recovered.

“On 2nd October, alert Indian troops deployed along Line of Control (LOC) in Uri sector observed some suspicious movement.

“During searches of the area, two bags were recovered. The bags contained a large amount of contraband-like material. The scrutiny of the two bags revealed approximately 25 to 30 kilograms of drug-like substance in packages with Pakistani markings.

“The exact nature of the heroine-like substance is being ascertained.

“The value of the suspected contraband is around Rs 20 to 25 crores in the black market.

“The legal proceedings have been initiated after the recovered contraband was handed over to concerned police.

“Case FIR no 101 of police station Uri has been registered under relevant sections of law,” the police said.

“The huge drug haul along the LoC showcases the nefarious designs of Pakistan based narco-militant nexus and its inimical intent to abet militancy and finance militancy in India.

“This drug haul in the Uri sector comes just days after one Pakistani origin militant was neutralised and another namely Ali Babar, resident of Okara, Pakistan captured alive in this sector in an extended search operation culminating on September 28, 2021”, police said.