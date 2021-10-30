Fake call centre busted in Delhi, 5 arrested: Police

New Delhi: A fake call centre was busted in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar and five persons were arrested for cheating people overseas on the pretext of providing technical support in software, police said on Saturday.

According to police, “A raid was conducted at Khirki Extension where the call centre was running. The five people operating it were found cheating US-based people on the pretext of providing technical support by using high-tech software.”

During interrogation, it was found that the accused were impersonating as technical advisors and contacted the US-based people and offered technical support in software. They induced them to pay a fee of US $100 to $ 400 through scratching of gift cards in lieu of the services.

When the customer paid the fee, they provided their toll-free number through an automated computer system to dial the phone number one by one in sequential order from the list of phone numbers uploaded on a cloud-based server.

The five accused were identified as Nikhil Saini (25), Rahul Sharma (30), Parth (25), Rahul (30) and Anant Kamat (26).

Five computers and routers were recovered from the place.