Fresh gunshots heard during army search operation in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: Gunshots were heard on Thursday during the search and cordon operation started by the army in Surankote area of J&K’s Poonch district, police said.

Police sources said the army started a cordon and search operation involving several villages adjacent to Dhera Ki Gali in Surankote area.

“Gunshots were heard as the cordon and search operation progressed in the area”, a source said.

Thursday’s operation was started by the army three days after five soldiers, including a JCO, were killed by terrorists in the same area.

Earlier, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in a joint operation carried out by the BSF and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Dardssun in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Thursday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said the operation was carried out on the basis of a specific intelligence input in a forested area.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle and three grenades were recovered.

“On the specific info of @BSF_Kashmir Troops of 172 Bn @BSF_India &A @JmuKmrPolice launched a joint search Ops in general area Dardssun forest, Kupwara & recovered 01 AK 47 Rifle with 790 Rds, 01 Silencer, 08 Detonator, 03 Chinese grenade, 03 Wireless set with antenna & 01 Compass,” BSF tweeted.

The security forces have been making relentless efforts towards maintaining peace in the region.

It is clear that the recovery of the weapon cache will defeat the designs of terrorists to derail the peace and stability in the valley.