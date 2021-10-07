Govt owns responsibility for not preventing recent terror attacks in Kashmir: L-G

Srinagar: The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, said on Thursday that the administration takes responsibility for not being able to prevent the recent terror attacks in Kashmir, even though there were no specific inputs in this regard.

He was speaking to reporters about the recent target killings of civilians by terrorists, with a majority of the victims being non-Muslims.

“It is our responsibility, and we accept it. But there were no specific inputs,” he said.

The LG said this is a deliberate attempt to disrupt the tourist inflow and industrial investment coming to Kashmir by elements across the border and within Jammu and Kashmir who want to escalate terrorism.

“We have to end this conspiracy and finish this entire ecosystem. Every effort will be made for that,” he said.

Sinha said it is an attempt to disrupt the communal fabric of Jammu and Kashmir. Paying homage to the deceased, he said the killers won’t be spared.

“There have been elaborate discussions with the members of security forces, and the enemies of humanity won’t be spared,” he said.

Sinha said a strategy has been formed for the safety and security of 1.25 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the past few days, violence in Kashmir has seen many civilians being targeted Islamist terrorists, including prominent Kashmiri chemist ML Bindroo, Virinder Paswan, a vendor, and Mohamamd Shafi. Supinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were gunned down at a school in Srinagar on Thursday.