Haryana Police file FIR over Singhu border gruesome murder

New Delhi: The Haryana Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons in the barbaric incident that took place at the Singhu border on Friday, wherein a man was tortured, murdered and mutilated at the farmers’ protesting site.

According to the FIR, the Haryana Police at around 5 am on Friday morning received information that a group of Nihangs have chopped off a man’s hand at the protest site and later tied him to an iron barricade with a rope.

“When we reached the spot we saw that a body of a man whose one hand and leg was cut off was hanging on the barricade,” the police said.

The body was surrounded by the Nihangs, who neither cooperated in the inquiry nor did they allow to take it off the barricade.

“We tried to identify the body it could not be identified,” said the FIR.

It added that a Forensic Science Laboratory team has been informed about the case.

The body was found near the staging area of the anti-farm law protest site where the farmers have been demonstrating against the three farm laws for over 10 months now.

The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained.

It is being alleged that the man was caught while desecrating the Sikh religious holy book, however, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

Heavy deployment of police from both Haryana and Delhi sides could be seen at the border.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has blamed the Nihangs of carrying out the brutal crime.

They told the media that Nihangs have been causing problems in and around the protest sites since day one.