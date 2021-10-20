Heavy rain, snow forecast in J&K on Saturday

Srinagar: The meteorological department on Wednesday forecast heavy rain, snow in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) that is likely to disrupt surface and air traffic.

An advisory issued by the local MeT department on Wednesday said an active western disturbance will most likely affect J&K and adjoining areas from October 22 evening till October 24 with peak activity on October 23.

The system will likely cause heavy snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in the plains.

“This may temporarily disrupt air and surface traffic mainly on the Jammu-Srinagar, Srinagar-Leh and the Leh-Manali National Highways, the Mughal Road and other hilly roads,” the advisory added.

The advisory has asked the farmers to harvest their crops and fruits and undertake pruning of trees while commuters have been asked to plan their journey according to the weather advisory.