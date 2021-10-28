J&K govt sacks 8 employees on graft, integrity issues

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday sacked 8 employees on corruption and integrity issues.

The sacked employees, who have been prematurely retired from service, include four Jammu and Kashmir administrative service (JKAS) officers and a doctor, against whom there were charges of corruption.

Official sources said the action is part of an ongoing process to remove deadwood from the administration.

Officials said, the J&K government has dispensed with the services of these 8 employees under Article 226 (2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations.

Sources said those sacked have been given three month notice allowance.

“They include Ravidner Kumar Bhat (JKAS), Mission Director RUSA J&K, Mohammad Qasim Wani (JKAS), Regional Director Survey and Land Records Srinagar, Noor Alam (JKAS), Deputy Secretary ARI and Training Department, Mohammad Mujib-ur-Rehman Ghassi (JKAS), presently under suspension, Dr Fayaz Ahmad Banday, former BMO, presently under suspension, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din (Jr Assistant, presently posted I/C Supervisor Chatha Store Hammu, FCS&CA department), Rakesh Kumar Pargal (Jr Assistant FCS&CA department, presently under suspension) and Parshotam Kumar (store keep at Pancheri Udhampur, presently working as Supervisor RC Flour Mills Undhampur FCS&CA department).

The order follows a recent amendment to Article 226 (2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations to include a provision allowing the administration to retire at any time inefficient, ineffective officials and employees, including those with doubtful integrity in public interest after he or she has completed 22 years of service or attained 48 years of age.