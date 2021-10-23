J&K to become ‘giver’ not ‘taker’ region of India: Amit Shah

Srinagar: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said on Saturday that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Jammu and Kashmir is to convert the union territory into a ‘giver’ and not a ‘taker’ region of the country.

“Before August 5, 2019, what did the 70 years of Independence give J&K — 87 assembly, 6 Lok Sabha seats and three families.

“I do not need to name those families”, Shah told a youth gathering in Srinagar on Saturday afternoon.

The Union Home Minister said that it was Narendra Modi who decided that while the Ayushman Bharat Yojana entitles the weaker sections of the society for Rs 5 lakh medical treatment in other parts of the country, this facility should be available to every citizen in J&K.

Shah said it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that J&K should become a giver rather than a taker region of the country.

“During 70 years till 2019, only 500 medical seats were available and after 2019, this number has increased to 1,120 and would soon be doubled.

“This did not happen during the 70 years till 2019 because those people were not interested in development, they played politics”, he said.

Most of the national flagship programmes have achieved their targets in J&K. Swachh Bharat mission has achieved its complete target and every household in J&K has a toilet today.

He said 100 per cent homes in J&K have electricity and LPG connections.

Talking about the security situation, the union home minister said, “Those against peace and normalcy in J&K will be dealt with most strongly.

“No concession will be shown to such forces”.

He said employment processes have been made completely transparent wherein merit is the only way to employment.

Old age pensions and other financial support schemes are now implemented through direct bank transfer and there is no question of any middleman interfering with these schemes.

Earlier, Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar on Saturday on the first day of his 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Steps taken to ensure safety of the minorities and non-locals were discussed at the meeting, held at the Raj Bhavan, in the aftermath of targeted civilian killings by the militants in which 11 civilians were killed in 15 days.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officials of civil, military, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies of the UT and the Central government attended the meeting.

Counter terrorism and anti-infiltration measures taken by the security forces were also discussed during the meeting.

As many as 50 additional companies of central armed police forces (CAPFs) are being deployed in J&K after the spate of civilian killings by militants.

The additional personnel being deployed will mainly be used to beef up security in cities and densely-populated towns of the Valley.

Also a number of bunkers have come up at places in Srinagar city after being removed in 2014 and 2018.