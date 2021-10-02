Published On: Sat, Oct 2nd, 2021

Kangana Ranaut is now brand ambassador of UP’s ODOP scheme

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has roped in film actress Kangana Ranaut as the brand ambassador of its highly ambitious scheme ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP).

The actress during the meeting praised the works being done by Yogi Adityanath

Additional Chief Secretary of UP, Navneet Sehgal said that film actress Kangana Ranaut met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday who presented her ODOP products. Yogi said, Kangana will be the brand ambassador of the ODOP scheme.

The Yogi government has launched One District One Product (ODOP) scheme with an aim to encourage such indigenous and specialized products and crafts of UP that are not found anywhere else.

According to an official, the actress during the meeting praised the works being done by Yogi Adityanath.

