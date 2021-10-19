Keep out of counter-terror operation area in J&K’s Poonch: Police to locals

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday asked people not to move towards the forest area in J&K’s Poonch district where an encounter is going on between the army and the terrorists for the last 8 days.

Police made appeals to people through public address systems in mosques in Bahatdhurian area of Poonch, urging them not to move towards jungle and keep their livestock inside their premises.

“These announcements were made after some people were seen moving towards jungle along with livestock amid ongoing encounter in the area.

“People can contact police any time and we are in the service of public 24*7. We will ensure home delivery of anything needed by them urgently,” a police officer said.

Police did not agree that these announcements were being made because the army was preparing a major offensive against the terrorists hiding in the jungle area.

Eight people have been detained by the security forces for questioning. They all are alleged to have been providing logistic support to the hiding terrorists, said an official.

Defence sources said six terrorists have been killed in the 8-day-long operation against the terrorists in the area.

Nine soldiers, including two JCOs, have also been martyred in this operation.

Army chief General M M Naravane visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region on Tuesday and was briefed on the ground situation in the region and ongoing counter-infiltration operations. Naravane visited forward areas of the White Knight Corps and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the LoC.