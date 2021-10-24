Published On: Sun, Oct 24th, 2021

‘Media reports of Kim Jong-un’s sister staging coup not true’

Seoul: South Korea’s spy agency said on Sunday that media reports of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister staging a coup against her brother are not true at all.

A separate government official also said such reports are not true

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) dismissed reports that claimed Kim Yo-jong ousted Kim Jong-un after a coup, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Citing a report from US-based tabloid “Globe”, some news outlets here said Kim Yo-jong staged a coup between May 6 and June 5, and removed Kim Jong-un from the post.

The report claimed Kim Jong-un at recent events is actually an impostor, pointing out that his appearance is different than the past, with substantial weight loss.

Speculations about Kim Jong-un’s well-being have been brought up by media regularly since last year.

In July, the NIS dismissed rumours over Kim Jong-un’s health problems as “groundless”.

The North Korean leader earlier this month attended a defence development exhibition in Pyongyang and called for boosting military capabilities.

He was also seen smoking cigarettes with officials at the event, according to photos released by the North.

