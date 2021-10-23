MNS chief Raj Thackeray, mom, sis, test Covid-19 positive

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray – who never wore a face mask – has tested Covid-19 positive and has been taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment, party officials said on Saturday.

Along with him, his mother Kunda Thackeray and sister Jaywanti have also tested positive though with mild symptoms and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Senior party leader Bala Nandgaonkar said both Raj and his sister and their mother have already taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccination sometime ago.

“His mother Kunda Thackeray was infected first and later Raj and sister Jaywanti also contracted the virus. They have been taken to Lilavati Hospital,” Nandgaonkar said.

Another party official said that Raj Thackeray had not been keeping well since the past couple of days and had cancelled all his engagements and later underwent the Covid-19 tests which came out positive.

Raj Thackeray is the cousin of Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.