NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede alleges ‘surveillance’ by cops, files complaint

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police alleging that he and his sleuths are being ‘illegally stalked’ by some policemen here.

Wankhede said on Monday that he has lodged complaint with Oshiwara Police in this regard, however he did not provide details.

He has claimed that since the past couple of days he and his men are allegedly under unauthorised ‘surveillance’ by some persons in plain clothes.

However, Mumbai Police did not release any information in the development.

Wankhede and his team are under the spotlight after busting a rave party aboard a luxury cruise ship which sparked off a huge political row with allegations and counter-allegations.