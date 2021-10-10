NIA carries out raids across Kashmir Valley, 570 detained across Kashmir

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out raids at 16 locations across Kashmir Valley in connection with two cases — ISIS voice of Hind case and TRF case.

The raids are still going on at nine locations in Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Baramulla as part of its probe, according to sources.

Several stone pelters and anti-national elements have been detained and are being questioned, they said.

As many as 70 people have been detained in Srinagar and a total of 570 people have been detained across Kashmir in the past 2-3 days.

The crackdown on anti-national elements by security forces took place just after the terror attacks on minorities three days ago.

A group of masked terrorists barged into a school in Kashmir demanding to know the religious identity of its teachers.

Then they separated two non-Muslim teachers and shot them at close range, according to the police.

The killings on Thursday in Srinagar were the latest in a series of attacks largely targeting Hindu and Sikh civilians in the Valley.

The incidents are alarming as the rise of terrorism once drove out religious minority groups including Kashmiri Pandits three decades ago.

According to the Voice of Hind magazine case, ISIS terror outfit has been releasing the online monthly India-centric magazine since February 2020, aiming to radicalise Muslim youths in the Valley.

NIA’s raids in relation with The Resistance Front (TRF), a front of Pakistan based terror outfit Lashkar–Taiba (LeT) case is an ongoing probe into the terror outfit which also includes Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

In Kashmir, house of ‘TRF’ commander Sajjad Gul has also been raided.