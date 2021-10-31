NIA court sentences man for 7 years in fake currency case

New Delhi: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Mumbai has convicted an accused in Bhivandi, Maharashtra and sentenced him to seven years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case.

An NIA special court, Mumbai pronounced judgement pertaining to recovery of fake Indian currency notes having value of Rs 4.78 lakh from five accused, all residents of Bandra (East). Five accused were Rehan Abbas Shaikh, Shafahad Mukhtar Ansari, Anees Iklak Shaikh, Kishor Namdeo Fular and Rohit Kumar Nagendra Singh. The case was originally registered on October 11, 2018 at Bhiwandi Taluka police station of Thane districts, Maharashtra under section 489-B, 489-C, & 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Subsequently, NIA re-registered the case on December 4, 2018 and took up the investigation.

After investigation, the NIA had filed three charge sheets. First charge sheet was filed on January 5, 2019 and subsequent charge sheets were filed on September 30, 2019 and April 23, this year against nine accused persons. On October 30, accused Rohit Kumar Nagendra Singh pleaded guilty before NIA Special Court, Mumbai. The Court convicted him for the offence under section 120-B, 489 (B) and 489 (C) of IPC and sentenced him to seven years of RI and fine of Rs 1000.

Trial against the remaining charge-sheeted accused is continuing.