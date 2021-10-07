SC seeks status report on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on Lakhimpur violence in which eight lives were lost.

“We want to know who are the accused, whether arrested or not,” a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli asked UP’s Additional Advocate General Garima Parshad.

As Parshad described the Lakhimpur Kheri incident as “extreme, unfortunate”, the Chief Justice responded: “We also feel the same way”.

The bench also directed her to provide immediate medical attention to the mother of a person, who was killed in the incident, as a lawyer informed the bench that the mother is suffering from shock after loss of her son and is in critical condition.

“Get her admitted in nearby government hospital,” it said.

As Parshad told the bench that SIT has been appointed to conduct probe and a judicial commission of inquiry has also been ordered into the violence, the top court asked her to get all the information associated with the incident – who is heading the judicial inquiry into the matter and what happened to the PILs filed in the Allahabad High Court in connection with the matter.

The bench told Prasad to get instructions in the matter and listed it for further hearing on Friday.

Two apex court lawyers had written to the Chief Justice, seeking a CBI probe into the matter under the supervision of the top court.