Security at J&K installations tightened following Intel inputs

New Delhi: The security arrangements at vital installations in Jammu and Kashmir have been scaled up following inputs from the intelligence agencies that terrorists may hit them, sources in the intelligence grid said.

According to the sources, the security arrangements at railway stations, hydel power plants in Uri, government buildings, newly installed big power sub-stations and dams under construction in the Kashmir region have been scaled up. This was revealed after the intelligence agencies decoded the encrypted chats of the new terror outfits like the United Liberation Front of J&K, The Resistance Front (TRF) which are fronts of terror organizations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, the sources said.

They added that additional battalions of para-military forces may be deployed along with the local police for a tighter security ring around these installations and government buildings.

These inputs have come amid the spate of attacks on non Muslims in the valley in which 11 civilians have been killed this month.

The latest inputs have also warned of attacks on representatives of the Panchayat and Block Development Councils to spread panic among the residents including the Kashmiri Pandits who wanted to return to their properties after government persuasion.

Officials in the J&K administration on condition of anonymity said that the killings of innocent civilians is a major jolt to the government plan to get them settled on their own properties in Kashmir. Now they are going back to Jammu to stay in their camps.

The government sources also said that a specialised team of experienced officers from the IB, R&AW, and NIA who have earlier worked in Kashmir have been roped in to pre-empt and thwart any further terror attempts.

These officials have also been trying to pinpoint the terrorists by scanning the old cases and history of those involved in stone pelting.

While CRPF DG Kuldeep Singh has been reviewing the situation with other security stakeholders, Indian Army Chief General MM Narwane has also gone to Srinagar to review the counter terror operations and other preparations of the army.