Separatist leader Shabir Shah’s wife gets bail in terror financing case

New Delhi: Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah’s wife Dr Bilquis Shah has been granted bail by a Delhi Court, in a money laundering case related to terror financing.

Bilquis, who was named in the supplementary charge sheet of Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Friday appeared before the bench of Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.

While granting the bail, the Court directed her to furnish a bail bond with two surety of 50,000 Rs each. Shabir Shah is presently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody in connection with the case.

Earlier, the Court had issued summons against her while taking cognisance on a charge sheet in the case. Advocates MS Khan along with Qausar Khan and Ankit Karn appeared for Bilquis and Shabir Shah. Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta, appeared on behalf of the ED and opposed the bail plea.

As per the supplementary charge sheet by ED, the couple had received an amount of Rs 2.08 crore from co-accused Mohd Aslam Wani, who is currently on bail. Wani, in his statements recorded under Section 50 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002, had admitted that all the amounts were in cash and were handed over to Shabir Ahmad Shah and on three occasions to Dr Bilquis Shah, according to ED. “She received the said amount knowing fully well that her husband had no known sources of income and this money could not have been obtained through licit means,” it said.

According to the charge sheet, Dr Bilquis Shah was an active accomplice of Shabir Ahmad Shah in his illicit criminal activities. She did not file Income Tax Returns during the period preceding the year 2013 as she had no other income except meagre income from private practice. The charge sheet contended that Shabir Ahmad Shah is the main accused and is the conspirator behind the money laundering from outside India for causing unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shabir Ahmad Shah was in regular touch with Hafiz Saeed, a global terrorist, head of Jamat-ud-Dawa, an organisation banned under UNSC resolution number 1267, ED stated.

It further said that he was also in touch with Mohd Shafi Shayar, based in Pakistan, whose Pakistani phone number was provided by him to Mohd Aslam Wani for collecting the crime money in Delhi on his behalf. In his defence statement, it was contended that there is ‘no evidence of any nature’ connecting him with Aslam Wani. It said that the allegations leveled against him are motivated and based on falsehood, adding he is a ‘respectable person’ and is a ‘known political leader’ and chairman of the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP).