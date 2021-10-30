Technocrats need to keep nation ready for every change: LS Speaker

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that it was the responsibility of the technocrats to keep the nation ready for every change and they must use their creative talents while working with new methods and ideas.

Virtually addressing the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kota, he said that India’s youth can make the nation strong with innovation, research, and efficiency and they will be the harbingers of New India.

In his address, he also asked the students, who are beginning a new chapter in life after finishing their formal education, to work tirelessly to bring a change in the lives of crores of Indians and their self-confidence and ability would show the right path in their lives ahead.

Referring to the contribution of Indian youth on the world stage, the Speaker said that today Indian youth are in leadership positions across the globe, which shows that our students are the best in the world in talent, hard work and ability.

Noting that self-reliance is necessary even in a connected and interdependent world, he said that the collective power of the youth is giving a new impetus to the emergence of a self-reliant India. He also motivated the youth to work for the development of the last man standing in the line.

Noting that there was a need to strengthen the rural economy, Birla said that the youth must work in the agriculture sector and come up with tech-based solutions.

He added that Kota would soon emerge as an IT hub in the country due to its impressive infrastructure, human resources, rail and road connectivity.