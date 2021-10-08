Terror attack foiled in Srinagar, one terrorist killed in encounter

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed and another escaped in an encounter between the terrorists and the Jammu and Kashmir police in Srinagar on Friday evening, officials said.

One terrorist has been killed in the encounter while another managed to escape in a brief shootout in the Natipora area of Srinagar on Friday evening. The slain terrorist has been identified as Aaqib Bashir from Shopian and as per the identity card recovered, he was affiliated with LeT, police said..

Police said the terrorists fired at a police team drawing a swift retaliation in which one terrorist was neutralised and another escaped from the spot.

Police have recovered one AK-47, 3 Magazines, and some live bullets from the slain terrorist.

Meanwhile, a search operation to nab another terrorist is underway, said an official.