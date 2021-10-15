Terrorist involved in J&K civilian killings killed in Pulwama, operation continues

Srinagar: A terrorist involved in recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, was shot dead in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.

“One terrorist of Srinagar city involved in recent civilian killing, neutralised in Pulwama encounter,” J&K Police, quoting IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces at Wahibug broke out after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire, and retaliated, triggering the encounter.

Further details area awaited.