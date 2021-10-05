Terrorists kill 3 civilians including medical shop owner, a street vendor in J&K’s Srinagar, Bandipora

Srinagar: Hindus are again on the target of islamists, as in two separate incidents within a span of an hour, terrorists gunned down a medical shop owner and a street vendor here on Tuesday.

According to a police official, terrorists fired at Makhan Lal Bindroo at his shop near Iqbal Park in Srinagar.

“He was shifted to the hospital for treatment in a critical condition, but he succumbed to injuries,” said an official adding that immediately after the incident, the area was cordoned off by the security forces and an intensive search operation was launched to nab the terrorists responsible for the killing of an innocent.

Some time after the attack on the medical shop owner, terrorist struck again and this time they killed a non-local vendor.

Police said the vendor, who was selling Bhelpuri in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar city, was shot dead by terrorists in the evening.

“The deceased has been identified as Virender Paswan, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar in Zadibal. Search in the area is in progress,” the police said.

In the third incident of the day, police sources said the terrorists shot and killed Muhammad Shafi Lone, a civilian in Naidkhai area of Bandipora district.

Further details are awaited.

Sources said that terror outfit ‘TRF’, an off-shoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attacks.