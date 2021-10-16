Top LeT commander among 2 terrorists killed in J&K’s Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander responsible for the killing of two policemen has been eliminated in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Drangbal area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

“LeT terrorist Umar Mustaq Khandey who martyred our 2 colleagues SgCT Mohammad Yousf and Ct Suhail Ah in Baghat, Srinagar while they were having tea, neutralised in Drangbal, Pampore. Amongst various other crimes of the terrorists, this stands out as most unforgivable,” police said.

“We are committed to hunt down these terrorists who try to create fear among masses and spread mischief and tumult in the valley. Such elements and their name should be excised from society.”

One more terrorist was also killed by the security forces in the same encounter in Drangbal area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Large quantity of arms and ammunition besides incriminating material has been recovered by the security forces from the encounter site, said an official adding that the encounter has ended by the operation in the area was still on.

Meanwhile, a group terrorists have kidnapped a person in Nikloora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, sources said.

The kidnapped individual is said to be the brother of a terrorist who was recently arrested by the security forces.

According to reports pistol borne terrorists barged into the house of Shakeel Ahmad Sofi and took him away.

Police forces have reached the spot and launched an operation to track down the kidnapped person.

Pertinently Shakeel’s brother Shamim Sofi associated with the LeT was apprehended on October 1. Police said he had joined the terror folds in July 2021. Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including one pistol was recovered from his possession.