Two cops injured in J&K’s Kulgam terror attack

Srinagar: Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were injured after terrorists fired upon a police party at Manzgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

The injured policemen have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Sources said the terrorists attacked a ‘naka party’ at Nasarpora Manzgam area of Kulgam.

The area has been cordoned off.

Additional forces have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the terrorists responsible for the attack.

