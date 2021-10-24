Published On: Sun, Oct 24th, 2021

Two cops, soldier, Pakistani terrorist injured in J&K’s Poonch operation

Jammu: Two policemen, one soldier and a Pakistani terrorist were injured on Sunday in fresh firing at the operation site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

It is possible the terrorist might have got killed

Police sources said, “Two policemen, an army soldier and a Pakistani terrorist sustained injuries in fresh firing at Bhata Dhurian encounter site in Nar Khas area of Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district.

“Pakistani LeT terrorist, Zia Mustafa was taken to Bhata Durian for identification of a hideout during the ongoing operation.

“When the search team approached the hideout, terrorists again opened fire on the joint team of police and army in which two policemen and an army soldier sustained injuries.

“Let terrorist, Zia Mustafa also sustained injuries, but he could not be extracted from the site due to heavy firing.

“It is possible the terrorist might have got killed”, sources said.

Nine soldiers, including two JCOs and six terrorists have so far been killed in this operation which started about two weeks back.

