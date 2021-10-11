Two terrorists killed in separate encounters in J&K’s Anantnag, Bandipora

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police has said that two terrorists were killed in separate encounters in Anantnag and Bandipora districts on Monday.

The police said that one of the terrorists, identified as Imtiaz Ahmad Dar, was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and was involved in the recent killing of Mohammad Shafi Lone on October 5 in the valley.

The other encounter broke out when the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Khagund in Anantnag district’s Verinag area following information about the presence of terrorists there.

Police said he was affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was involved in the recent killing of a civilian in the Bandipora district.

“Killed terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in recent civilian killing at Shahgund Bandipora,” a tweet by J&K Police quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

The security personnel have recovered a pistol and a grenade from the neutralised terrorist. One policeman was also injured in the operation. He was rushed to a hospital where he is being treated for the bullet injuries, added the police official.

On Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said it has busted a LeT (TRF) module and arrested four terror associates involved in the conspiracy behind the killing of a civilian, Mohd Shafi Lone alias Sonu, a resident of Naidkhai.

The arrested terrorist associates were identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar alias Tariq Khoucha, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Mudasir Hassan Lone and Bilal Dar alias Sahb Khoucha.

However, the police also said on Sunday that one of the terrorist associates involved in the killing, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar alias Kotru, was absconding and had reportedly joined the terrorist ranks.