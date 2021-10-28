Unfair that Robert Clive addressed as ‘The Great’, not Shivaji or Rana Pratap: Vice Prez

Panaji: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday wondered aloud as to why history taught in Indian schools refers to the country’s first British Governor Robert Clive, with an epithet ‘The Great’, while Indian warrior rulers like Shivaji Maharaj and Rana Pratap are not denied the same privilege.

Naidu was speaking at a function organised to mark the inauguration of a new college campus in North Goa.

“The history of the country (is about) the civilization, values, ethics. The great tradition set by our forefathers should be taught to our children. They should feel proud of their heritage, With confidence they must enter life.

“Unfortunately because of colonial rule our education system was such that we are not taught about the true history of our civilisation. History says Robert Clive the Great not Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja or Rana Pratap. I have just given one example. There are many like that,” he said.

The Vice President also said that heads of educational institutions should change the syllabus to incorporate feats and deeds of national and local heroes of the land.

“The VCs (Vice Chancellors) of universities and other great institutions must focus on this. The syllabus has to be changed to include the national and the national heroes of the local region. Their life, their teachings and their preachings must be brought into the education system,” he said.

“Many eminent Indian personalities were either born in Goa or trace their roots to this naturally beautiful and culturally vibrant state in the field of music we have — Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, and Remo Fernandes, in the field of science and research Raghu Mashelkar, Anil Kakodkar and Wendell Rodricks among others.

“Our children, children of Goa, must be taught of the Goa Liberation Movement. The sacrifice made by great people of this great land. The sufferings they have undergone during that suppression. This has to be told to our younger generation. They should be told how Goa was liberated by the sons of this great land who have sacrificed. Who were in the forefront of the movement. That is very much required,” he added.

The Vice President also called for an Indianisation of education going ahead.

“I always feel that we must Indianise education. The process is on. We cannot continue with that colonial history, colonial mindset.A Whatever good is there anywhere in the world we recognize it, we welcome it. But at the same time we must know first of all the greatness of our civilization. The values of our civilization,” he further said.