Zydus ZyCoV-D vax soon to be part of India’s inoculation drive: Centre

New Delhi: Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D vaccine against Covid-19 will soon be a part of under India’s mass inoculation drive, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan announced, adding that talks were underway with the manufacturer on pricing issues.

Addressing a press briefing on the Covid situation across country, Bhushan on Thursday said the price of the jab, which is needle-less and requires three doses, would be different from the existing vaccines.

“As far as the price of the vaccine at which it will be procured is concerned, we are in conversations with the manufacturer. Since it is a three-dose vaccine and comes with a needle-less delivery system, it would have a differential pricing than the existing vaccines that are being used in the vaccination drive.”

Without giving any timeline for the roll-out, he said that the Zydus Cadila vaccine will not be brought in the market in the short run, but will be part of India’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The ZyCov-D vaccine was approved by India’s regulatory authority on August 20.

The three dose DNA built vaccine has 66.6 per cent efficacy against Covid, according to the the manufacturer.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 26,727 fresh Covid cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hrs.