380 endangered star tortoises seized, 1 held in K’taka

Bengaluru: One person has been arrested here with 380 live Indian star tortoises, listed as endangered species, police said on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjeev Patil, a total of 401 Indian star tortoises were recovered, which were kept in two boxes by a person. Of these 21 were found dead and another 20 in a serious condition. A team from Bannerghatta National Park arrived here and was taking measures to save those in serious condition.

Acting on a tipoff, the Kalasipalya police conducted a raid and took Muthu Hamad Meera into custody. The accused was trying to sell the star tortoise on Monday late night at 11 pm.

A case has been lodged under the WildLife Protection Act 1972 under sections 9, 39, 40, 44, 48A, 51 and 55.

The star tortoise, set apart by the intricate pattern on its shell and favoured as a pet in some countries, is protected under the WildLife Protection Act 1972, and listed under appendix of 1 of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), an agreement between governments, DCP Sanjeev Patil said.