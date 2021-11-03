3rd non-bailable warrant against ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against ex-city police chief Param Bir Singh in an extortion case lodged with the Marine Drive Police Station.

The NBW, issued by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar, is the third against Singh, whose current whereabouts are not known since the past several months.

The Marine Drive Police had registered the extortion case against Singh and 7 others, including five police officials, on July 22 following a complaint by realtor Shyamsunder Agrawal.

Among the accused, two police personnel – Asha Korke and Nandkumar Gopale – were arrested on Monday and sent to the CID custody for a week on Thursday.

The CID is also probing a case under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Agrawal, registered by Juhu Police Station, alleging links with the absconder mafia operative Chhota Shakeel.

However, Agrawal claimed that based on this “false case”, Singh and other police officials extorted money from him at the best of his former business associate Sanjay Punamia, a co-accused with the ex-city police chief, and currently out on bail.

Besides this, Singh is facing two other NBWs issued in the past few weeks after extortion complaints were registered against him in Mumbai’s Goregaon and adjoining Thane.

Currently the Commandant-General of Home Guards, Singh has failed to honour summons for probe by various agencies, including a Maharashtra government-appointed panel, the retired Justice KU Chandiwal Commission.