52.1% in Punjab feel Amarinder’s new party will hurt Congress

New Delhi: Out of the total surveyed people in Punjab, 52.1 per cent think that the new party of ex-Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will hurt the Congress, as per the ABP-CVoter-IANS 5-State Snap Poll.

The survey found that 52.1 per cent think the new party will hurt the Congress, while 47.9 per cent said it will not damage the grand old party in Punjab.

On the question of declaring a CM candidate by the Aam Admi Party in poll-bound Punjab, 77.3 per cent said that AAP should declare the candidate, while 22.7 per cent said ‘no’.

A total of 34.6 per cent of the respondents said that an alliance between the BJP and Amarinder Singh will benefit the saffron party, while 65.4 felt otherwise.

On the rift between Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, 62.2 per cent of the respondents said it will hurt the Congress, while 37.8 per cent said ‘no’.

The survey found unemployment to be the biggest issue in the upcoming elections in Punjab. A total of 38.3 per cent people found unemployment as the biggest issue, followed by the ongoing farmers’ protest at 38.1 per cent.

The drug menace is the biggest issue for 12.7 per cent respondents, while 3.4 per cent chose terrorism as the vital issue in the upcoming elections.

The five-state snap poll was conducted with a sample size of 1,07,193 across 690 seats with a margin of error of +/- 3 per cent to +/- 5 per cent.