Alia shrugs off questions about her marriage with Ranbir

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt has been dodging questions regarding her plans to get married to Ranbir Kapoor, after posting an adorable picture of the two together on Diwali and getting fans all excited.

The actress uploaded a video on her YouTube channel documenting a regular day in her life. It starts with the actress driving to a studio for an advertisement shoot with her best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and throughout the course of the video, Alia answers questions from fans.

One of them inquired about screensaver, to which the actress replied by turning her phone screen towards the camera to show a glimpse of her picture with Ranbir. But that was all.

While she answered questions regarding her inspirations, the experience of the shoot and how she deals with trolls, she literally shrugged away the one question that was being asked over and over again.

When would she tie the knot? Alia took the names of some of the fans who had asked the question and without giving an answer, she simply shrugged, leaving it to those who’d asked the question what she meant by her gesture.