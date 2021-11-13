Assam Rifles Colonel, wife and son with three jawans killed in Manipur ambush

Imphal: An Assam Rifles Colonel, his his wife and son and three jawans were killed in a massive ambush staged by unidentified terrorists in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Saturday, police said.

According to unofficial sources, the driver of the Colonel’s vehicle was also gunned down, taking the overall death toll to seven.

Police said the incident took place near Sehken village as the heavily armed terrorists fired upon the convoy of the Assam Rifles Colonel killing him, his wife, their son and three Quick Reaction Team jawans on the spot.

The terrorists attacked the convoy when the Colonel of the 46 Battalion of the Assam Rifles was going to supervise a civic action programme in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar.

So far, no terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The police and security forces have launched a massive search operation to nab the terrorists.

Manipur has over 40 outlawed insurgent groups.