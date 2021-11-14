Published On: Sun, Nov 14th, 2021

Bihar ATS nabs Army personnel for leaking classified information

Patna: Bihar Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested an Army personnel for leaking secret information to a Pakistani handler, an official said.

The accused, identified as Janardhan Prasad Singh, was arrested on secret information provided by the Intelligence Bureau.

The accused confessed that he has shared some information pertaining to Army cantonment Danapur during a chat with a Pakistani woman, the official said.

Bihar ATS believes that Singh, a native of Nalanda district and deployed in Danapur cantonment, was honey-trapped by the Pakistani woman.

Singh was probably blackmailed by the Pakistani woman to share secret information about the Army establishments in the country, the official added.

