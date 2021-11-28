CBI issues lookout notice against jailed ex-MP Atiq Ahmed’s son

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a lookout notice against Mohammad Umar, son of former Lok Sabha MP Atiq Ahmad, over his alleged involvement in a kidnapping case, sources said here on Sunday.

Umar is accused of extorting money and assaulting a real estate businessman, in December 2018.

On November 24, a special CBI court issued an arrest warrant against Umar in the case, as he did not reply to the summons and even failed to appear before the Court.

According to the FIR lodged in the case, Umar allegedly kidnapped realtor Mohit Jaiswal and took him to Deoria where he was forced to execute a sale deed.

The Supreme Court later transferred the case to the CBI which has so far indicted 12 people, including Umar, in an interim charge sheet.

Atiq Ahmad is currently lodged at Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad.

A five-time legislator and one-time MP, Atiq, has more than 90 criminal cases, including those of murders, abductions, illegal mining, extortion, intimidation and fraud, registered against him.

He was shifted to Gujarat from Uttar Pradesh on the Supreme Court’s directions in 2019.