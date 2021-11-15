CDS, defence manufacturers discuss ways to enhance military production

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat visited defence establishments in Nagpur to have deliberations with indigenous private defence manufacturers on Monday.

He was briefed on projects undertaken by indigenous private defence manufacturers as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliant India) initiative.

He visited Economic Explosives Ltd (EEL), Nagpur and was given an overview on the latest products being developed by the company including Multi-mode hand grenades and various other explosives, missiles and armed drones. He was briefed by the Chairman EEL Satyanarayan Nuwal on various manufacturing facilities.

On his arrival, the Chief of Defence Staff was received by Air Marshal Shashiker Choudhary, Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C), Maintenance Command and General Officer Commanding (GOC) Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area, Major General Dinesh Hooda.

Subsequent to the EEL visit, General Rawat visited the Airforce Maintenance Command at Nagpur and was briefed by Air Marshal Shashiker Choudhary on the role played by the Command to ensure all time serviceability of different kinds of aircraft and AF equipment.

Later, Major General Dinesh Hooda briefed General Rawat on the proactive role played by the formation in Covid-19 mitigation, ex-servicemen welfare and extending relief during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations.

The Chief of Defence Staff was later shown the infrastructure development, ecological works and other initiatives undertaken by the formation since its relocation from Mumbai to Nagpur in March 2018.

In August, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited Southern Command on Friday and reviewed the engineering research centre and strategic systems complex of big private firms engaged in defence manufacturing. He had visited INS Hansa in Goa.