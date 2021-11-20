Centre begins asset monetisation of BSNL, MTNL

New Delhi: The Centre has begun the non-core asset monetisation of telecos — BSNL and MTNL.

Accordingly, DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) has begun auction of BSNL and MTNL assets.

The monetisation commenced with the auction of first set of six properties belonging to the telecos.

“Non core asset monetisation commences with the first set of six properties of BSNL/MTNL bid out on the MSTC portal,” DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted on Saturday.

As per DIPAM website, asset monetisation involves creation of new sources of revenue by unlocking of value of hitherto unutilised or under-utilised public assets.