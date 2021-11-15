Centre notifies transfer of Madras HC Chief Justice to Meghalaya HC

New Delhi: The Centre has notified the transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to Meghalaya High Court.

A notification published on website of the Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday, November 15, said: “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (I) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court and to direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court”.

On November 9, the Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, had recommended the transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Banerjee had enrolled as an advocate in 1990 and practiced mainly before the Calcutta High Court. In 2006, Justice Banerjee was appointed permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court and he was appointed Chief Justice of Madras High Court in January 2021.

In another statement, the top court said: “the Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 11th November, 2021 has, on reconsideration, resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of following three advocates as judges in Kerala High Court: 1. Shoba Annamma Eapen, 2. Sanjeetha Kalloor Arakkal, and 3. Aravinda Kumar Babu Thavarakkattil”.

In another statement, the top court reiterated its earlier recommendation for elevation of three judicial officers as judges in Calcutta High Court, “1. Ananya Bandyopadhyay, 2. Rai Chattopadhyay, and 3. Subhendu Samanta”.