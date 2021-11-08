Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

Srinagar: A salesman was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar city on Monday evening, police said.

Police said the incident took place in Bohri Kadal area of old Srinagar city.

“Terrorists fired at Mohammad Ibrahim Khan in Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar. He was from Bandipora and working as a salesman in Srinagar.

“He was shifted to hospital, but he succumbed to critical bullet injuries,” a police officer said.

Immediately after the incident, the security forces surrounded the area and launched searches to nab or neutralise the terrorists responsible for killing of an innocent civilian.