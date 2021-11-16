Families of 2 killed in Srinagar encounter dispute police version

Srinagar: The families of two persons, who were killed during a encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Sringar’s Hyderpora, have disputed the police version.

The encounter took place on Monday in a house in which four persons including a Pakistani terrorist, a local terrorist and two persons were killed. The police had said that the two of the four were overground workers.

The family of Mudassir Gul, killed in the encounter, protested at the press colony in Srinagar on Tuesday, claiming that he was a doctor and had no involvement in terrorist activities.

“He spoke to his wife last evening. He has two small children and old parents. He was not holding a gun in his hand, he was innocent. He was Dr Mudassir, he is not a terrorist, please give us the dead body back,” said one of the protesting relatives.

The family of the house owner, Altaf Ahmad, alleged that he was used as a human shield by the security forces.

“My cousin, who was an eyewitness said he was taken upstairs three times, he was spared on two occasions and killed on the third occasion,” daughter of Altaf Ahmad said.

Police said four persons were killed in the encounter at Hyderpora in Srinagar on Monday, including a Pakistani terrorist identified as Haider and his accomplice, a local terrorist.

Inspector General Police Vijay Kumar said in a press conference that an overground worker of the terrorists and the house owner were also killed during the encounter. He said that the house owner was killed in a crossfire while Gul, living on rent in the building, had provided shelter to Haider and his associate.