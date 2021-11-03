Feel proud to be 3rd generation of ‘Mandir movement’: Yogi

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a matter of pride for the country and he himself is proud to be the third generation of the “Mandir movement” or Ramjanmabhoomi movement.

Adityanath, who is here to attend the Deepotsava programme, said: “We have made the impossible possible with the beginning of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The world said it was impossible. But we made it possible.”

He termed it as the victory of the belief of the Indian population and power of democracy.

Adityanath said: “When Lord Ram incarnated in Ayodhya, then my ‘dadguru’ (guru’s guru) was heading the movement. When the movement for construction of Ram temple began, my guru was president of the Ramjanmabhoomi Yagya Samiti. I am also getting the privilege to actively participate in the programme.”

However, the Chief Minister said that it was God’s “leela” (act of God), as who will play what part is also decided by “HIM” (God).

He said Uttar Pradesh has become the focal point of the country’s faith.

Talking to the media, the Chief Minister said the Central and the state governments are working for all round development of the spiritual city of Ayodhya.

All the efforts will lead to an increase in spiritual tourism here, he claimed.

Talking about the Deepotsava programme in Ayodhya, Adityanath said five years ago such events were not organised. Such programmes started when the BJP took over the reins of the state.

He assured the people that all the work underway in Ayodhya will be completed on time.