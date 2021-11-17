Five terrorists killed in two separate encounters in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday achieved big success when they succeeded in killing five terrorists affiliated with Pakistan based terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba in two separate encounter in two adjacent villages of South Kashmirt’s Kulgam districts.

The police has said that bodies of two terrorists have been recovered.

According to sources, the encounter started in Pombay village of Kulgam when the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces to break the cordon and escape. However,in the retaliatory fire, three terrorists were neutralised.

Similarly, two terrorists were killed by the security forces in an adjacent Gopalpora village of Kulagam districts.

Till reports last came in the encounter in both the areas was on and further details were awaited.

On the other hand, two CRPF personnel and two civilians were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade at Palhalan chowk in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, officials said.

According to details, the terrorists lobbed a grenade on a CRPF party in which two personnel and two civilians received minor injuries. The injured were moved to the hospital.

Additional forces have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started to nab the terrorists responsible for the attack.