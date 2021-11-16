Gadchiroli Maoist encounter toll climbs to 27

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): The death toll in the Gadchiroli encounter of November 13 climbed to 27 with the recovery of the body of a slain Maoist from the forests, a top official said here on Tuesday.

“The body of a Maoist killed in the encounter has been recovered by the local police. The deceased has been identified as Sukhlal Parchaki (33),” Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal said.

Local police sources said that Parchaki was a resident of Kosami near the Sawargaon outpost, and his body was found in the wilderness around the encounter spot.

On November 13, the Gadchiroli police and its elite C-60 commandos gunned down a total of 27 Maoists, including 6 women, with a collective reward of Rs 1.38 crore on their scalps, and recovered a large cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition.

Among the deceased was the head of the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh region, Milind Teltumbade, a most wanted insurgent who carried a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head.